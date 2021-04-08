Analysts Expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) to Announce -$1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) to report earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. Intec Pharma posted earnings of ($1.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32.

NTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTEC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 57,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,817. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

