Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Announce -$1.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.80). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to ($3.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,245 shares of company stock worth $7,637,704. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

RARE stock opened at $105.27 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.