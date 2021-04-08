Analysts Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT at $10.77

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.77.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -120.98 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: Strike Price

Analyst Recommendations for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit