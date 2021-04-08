Analysts Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT at $10.77

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.77.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -120.98 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

