Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Price Target at $99.47

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.58. Ball has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

