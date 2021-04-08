Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price at $19.50

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CADNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Cascades from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.10 on Monday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

