Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price at $19.50

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CADNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Cascades from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.10 on Monday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Analyst Recommendations for Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit