Analysts Set CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Price Target at $130.44

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $121.47 on Monday. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

