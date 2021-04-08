Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Target Price at GBX 345.75

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 345.75 ($4.52).

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON:DLG opened at GBX 307.80 ($4.02) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 303.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 250.60 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.