Analysts Set Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Target Price at $26.00

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gabelli lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

EPAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.57 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after purchasing an additional 450,224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after buying an additional 155,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

