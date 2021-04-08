Analysts Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Target Price at $51.64

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,030,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,774. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

