Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) PT at C$39.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.18 on Thursday, hitting C$36.79. 1,349,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$25.77 and a 52 week high of C$38.77. The company has a market cap of C$20.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.491364 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.