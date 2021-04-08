Analysts Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT at $65.83

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after buying an additional 2,301,216 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,314,000 after buying an additional 310,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $58,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.21. 4,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,774. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. Popular has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

