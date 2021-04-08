ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 6%

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26. 33,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,501,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,521.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

