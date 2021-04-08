Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.08. Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 30,057 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANTH)

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

