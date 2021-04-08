Anthony Ralph Roodenburg Sells 200,000 Shares of Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Stock

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,530,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$995,480.82.

Anthony Ralph Roodenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 400,000 shares of Greencastle Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$72,000.00.

CVE:VGN opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 20.00 and a quick ratio of 19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71. Greencastle Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

