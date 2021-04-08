Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

APOG traded down $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $36.06. 4,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $937.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

