Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2022
Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.35 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.
APOG traded down $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $36.06. 4,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $937.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Apogee Enterprises Company Profile
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
