Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Down to $39.46

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.46, but opened at $36.96. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 1,043 shares trading hands.

APOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $15,015,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,358,000 after buying an additional 251,625 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

