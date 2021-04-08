Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Down to $39.46

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.46, but opened at $36.96. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 1,043 shares trading hands.

APOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $15,015,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,358,000 after buying an additional 251,625 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

