Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.36.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.