Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Up 7.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.64. 8,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 196,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

Specifically, Director David Lamond acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 251.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 689,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,074,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.