Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Up 7.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.64. 8,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 196,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

Specifically, Director David Lamond acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 251.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 689,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,074,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit