Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of HAYW opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Apria has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $17.98.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 in the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

