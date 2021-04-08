argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report ($3.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.59) and the lowest is ($3.81). argenx reported earnings of ($2.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($16.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.32) to ($11.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($15.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.59) to ($10.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64).

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

Shares of ARGX traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.03. 116,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.54 and a 200-day moving average of $292.52. argenx has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth $121,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in argenx by 1,704.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 15.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 123.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.