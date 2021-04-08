Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.94

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and traded as low as $22.32. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 40,402 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

