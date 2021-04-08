ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €518.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €518.00 ($609.41) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €457.25 ($537.94).

