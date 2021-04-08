ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $626.56 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $272.01 and a one year high of $653.00. The company has a market cap of $263.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.