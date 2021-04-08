Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Atos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atos has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. Atos has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

