AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 687,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC now owns 305,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 202,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,308,855. The firm has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

