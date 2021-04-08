Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $2.44 on Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $292.50 million and $63.09 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00056322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00638212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00083835 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030432 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

