Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Miles Ingrey-Counter Buys 4 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,376 ($44.11) per share, with a total value of £135.04 ($176.43).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,130 ($40.89) per share, with a total value of £156.50 ($204.47).

On Wednesday, January 13th, Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total transaction of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38).

LON:AVON opened at GBX 3,356 ($43.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,043.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,589.22. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,300.60 ($30.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75).

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

