B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 220,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 153,578 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 70,233 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,205,000 shares of company stock worth $100,567,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Construction Partners stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.