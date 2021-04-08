B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.08 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Best Buy by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $209,035.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $120.59 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

