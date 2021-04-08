B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 59,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPRO opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. Open Lending’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

