B. Riley Increases Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Price Target to $14.00

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $200.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

