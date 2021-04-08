B. Riley Increases Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Price Target to $14.00

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $200.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit