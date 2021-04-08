BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 607.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 607.25 ($7.93).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BA stock opened at GBX 526.20 ($6.87) on Monday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The firm has a market cap of £16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 493.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 491.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.88%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 90 shares of company stock worth $44,829.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.