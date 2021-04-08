Baker Hughes Holdings Llc Sells 873,431 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75.

C3.ai stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.35. 3,463,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,438. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $20,917,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,519,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit