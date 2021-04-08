Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.21 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,777 shares of company stock worth $16,703,543. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

