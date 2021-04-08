Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

