Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quidel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 493,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Quidel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Quidel by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

QDEL stock opened at $130.24 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

