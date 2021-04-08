Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $203,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Natera by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after buying an additional 31,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,991.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,386 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

