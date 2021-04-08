Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Ferrari by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $208.80 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $147.08 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.64.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

