Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $6.88. Bankinter shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 949 shares.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.
About Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
