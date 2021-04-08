Barclays Increases Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Price Target to GBX 955

Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

Shares of LON DMGT traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 888 ($11.60). 125,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 888.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 769.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

