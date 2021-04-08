Barclays Increases Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $230.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.87.

Honeywell International stock opened at $218.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.48. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $221.05. The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

