Barclays Increases Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $230.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.
HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.87.
Honeywell International stock opened at $218.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.48. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $221.05. The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
