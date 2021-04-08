Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.72 Million in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 227,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after buying an additional 142,126 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,069,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,011,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.77. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

