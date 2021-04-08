Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.33 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $119.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $621.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

