Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $89,355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after acquiring an additional 300,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $187.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

