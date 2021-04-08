Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FirstService by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FirstService by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstService by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of FSV opened at $151.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average is $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $158.19.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

