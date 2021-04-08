Binance Coin Tops One Day Volume of $4.35 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $63.44 billion and $4.35 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $410.51 or 0.00704759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
