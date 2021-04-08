Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $69,910.71 and approximately $1.58 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.09 or 0.00782348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,804.98 or 1.00032707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.18 or 0.00702894 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.