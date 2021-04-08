Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $361.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $396.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $189.33 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.