BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.88. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 468,327 shares trading hands.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $121.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.08.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36). As a group, analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

