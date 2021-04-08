BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.88. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 468,327 shares trading hands.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $121.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.08.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36). As a group, analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit