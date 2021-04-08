BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.
BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.58. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of -1.74.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
