BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.58. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

